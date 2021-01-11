Babita Phogat welcomes baby boy, wrestler shares pictures

India wrestler Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcomed a baby boy on Monday. The Bhiwani-based wrestler shared pictures of the newborn along with her husband on Twitter and called the baby her 'SONshine'.

“Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!” Phogat tweeted.

Babita married Vivek in November 2019. The 31-year-old had won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She has also bagged a silver each in 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Acknowledging her achievements in wrestling, she was also awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2015.

Meanwhile, India men's cricket skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also welcomed a baby girl earlier today.