Badal S. Doshi Becomes First Indian To Take Part In Gotland Grand National

Veteran motorcyclist Badal S. Doshi made history by being the first Indian to compete in the world-famous Gotland Grand National, the biggest enduro competition in the world, which has been contested in Sweden every year since 1984.

This legendary three-hour race, which has been a 40-year tradition, draws over 3,600 competitors from 15 countries in 22 classes, making it the pinnacle of talent and endurance. Doshi will experience extremely cold weather close to the North Pole, with temperatures between 5°C and -5°C.

With his involvement, Doshi, who has been a motorbike racing icon for thirty years, has reached yet another incredible milestone. Ever since he started his career in 1994 with the renowned Monsoon Scooter Rally, Doshi has demonstrated his adaptability in a variety of racing environments, such as rallies, hill climbs, dirt tracks, supercross, and autocross competitions.

His notable achievements are:

- Podium finish at the 2004 Raid de Himalaya Rally

- Representing India at the Asian Grand Prix in Taiwan

- Winning the inaugural Indian National Sprint Rally Championship on his KTM EXC 500 in 2019

Doshi has sustained multiple injuries, yet his indomitable attitude keeps him motivated to pursue his passion for racing. Through his two-wheeler racing school and "Reach Home Safe" project, he has also played a significant role in promoting road safety and developing new talent.

Doshi is one of India's greatest motorcycle racing champions, and as he prepares for the Gotland Grand National, he continues to inspire the next generation of racers.