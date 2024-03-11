'Aur Karo Andolan...': Bajrang Punia, Face Of Wrestlers' Protest, Trolled After Eliminated From Paris Olympics 2024 Qualification Race

In what is a shocking development in India men's wrestling, Tokyo medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya won't be in Paris this summer for the Olympics 2024. Reason: they failed to register important wins in the selection trials held on March 10. Bajrang, who is also the face of the wrestlers protest, had won bronze in Tokyo Olympics 2020 while Dahiya has clinched a silver in their respective catogories. Bajrang did not even turn up to play the third-fourth place playoffs match and left in his car after losing the men's freestyle 65kg semifinal to Rohit Kumar.

The 30-year-old Bajrang did not event start well as he just managed a win in the opening round bout against Ravindra which was tied at 3-3. Bajrang was declared the winner on criteria. If Ravinder had not conceded a caution point in the bout, Punia would have been eliminated in the opening bout itself.

Not to forget, it was not that Punia came to the trials unprepared. He had trained in Russia to prepare for these matches, which are being organised by the IOA ad-hoc panel. Notably, Punia had reached out to the Delhi High Court after contending that the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had no authority to conduct trials and had won the case as well. However, the Olympic medallist did not play the playoffs match to decide third and fourth spot and left the the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in a hurry after being eliminated. As a result, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials could not collect a sample for a dope test from Punia.

Rohit, who beat Bajrang in the semifinals, lost to Sujeet Kalakal in the final. Sujeet who will now strive to earn qualification in the 65kg for the Paris Games after winning a spot in the Indian team. Sujeet had lost a legal case against Punia when he had challenged his direct entry for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Sujeet beat Rohit by technical superiority in the final.

"We have always done well in 65kg and Bajrang won a Olympic medal so it is a big responsibility for me to go and win a quota place for the country," Sujit said on Sunday. Rohit will now represent India at the Asian Championships. The winners at the trials will get the opportunity to compete at Asian and World Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Bishkek from April 19-21 and in Istanbul from May 9-12.

As a result of the loss, Bajrang faced trolling on social media as he was slammed for giving more importance to 'motivated protests' than focus on his wrestling. Check out some of the reactions from the fans below.

India have so far earned only one quota for the Paris Games through Antim Panghal (women's 53kg). Other wrestlers to win trials were -- Jaideep (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak Nehra (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg).