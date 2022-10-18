Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengal Warriors will head into this contest in a confident frame of mind having won their last three matches. The Warriors will be eager to maintain their winning streak and will be hoping that skipper Maninder Singh can once again lead by example. Maninder Singh has notched up 41 raid points in four games and will fancy his chances against any defence in the league. He has also enjoyed great support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever needed, making the Warriors a formidable attack force. Defensively, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the team’s best defender with 17 tackle points. He along with Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde will be the Warriors’ most integral players in defence.

Similar to Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last three games and are above the Season 7 champions in the standings. Unsurprisingly, Arjun Deshwal has been the Panthers’ main raider this season having amassed 43 raid points and he will need to be on top of his game if he wants to unsettle the Warriors’ defence. Rahul Chaudhari also showed glimpses of his former self in the Panthers’ last game and he will be eager to produce another solid performance on Tuesday. On the defensive front, Sunil Kumar has been an assuring presence and has notched up 15 tackle points. Sunil along with Ankush, who has scored 11 tackle points so far, will be the Season 1 champions’ most crucial players as far as tackling is concerned.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 14 matches against each other. Out of which, Bengal Warriors have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won four games.

