Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Bulls are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak and have 24 points from seven games. The player who has had the biggest impact for them this season is Bharat, who has scored 72 raid points. He has been their biggest attacking threat while Vikash Kandola with 52 raid points has been a support raider for the team. In defence, the trio of Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh have been their main performers. While Nandal has scored 22 tackle points, Aman and Mahender have managed 15 and 14 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways. After winning their first five games of the season, they have suffered back-to-back losses and will be keen to get their campaign back on track soon. Talisman Naveen Kumar, who has scored 91 raid points already, will be their main attacking threat alongside Manjeet and Ashu Malik, who have scored 38 and 28 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been the team’s best defender with 23 tackle points. Vishal and Ravi Kumar have also chipped in with 18 and 15 tackle points respectively, while Vijay Kumar has managed 11 tackle points so far. (With inputs from PKL official site)

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi will be played on Saturday, October 29.

Where will the match between Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the match between Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengaluru Bull vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bharat

Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for BLR vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal

All-rounders: Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Bharat