Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Bengaluru Bulls are on a high after clinching a thrilling 41-39 victory against Puneri Paltan, but they will face a very tough challenge from Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda in their next match. Maninder and Deepak racked up 22 points to help their team defeat Telugu Titans in their last match. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 23-30 loss against U Mumba in their last match. However, they will face a raging Dabang Delhi KC team, who are looking strong in all departments.

Maninder and Deepak will be a huge challenge for Bulls. They are superb players and going past them would tough for the Bengaluru team. Don't be surprised if you witness another close contest between the two sides. The high-octane clash is expected to raise temperature at the venue.

Check below for all details related to the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, October 12.

Where will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.