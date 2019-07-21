Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates

Rohit Kumar-led Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortune Giants in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The Bengaluru Bulls are placed on the second spot with five points following the win in their opening fixture against the Patna Pirates!

# The third clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is set to start in half an hour!

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortune Giants in the third clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad having defeated Patna Pirates 34-32 in their opening clash.

The Bulls led by Rohit Kumar will target a second consecutive win in the tournament against their opponents who they previously battled in the finals of the last edition of the tournament. The Gujarat Fortunegiants have retained their key players from the last season and will be targetting a strong start to the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bengaluru Bulls will further be boosted by their comeback in the opening clash against the Patna Pirates where they trailed 13-17 at the end of the first half, before registering a nail-biting win at the end of a hard-fought game.

The defending champions will be expecting Pawan Sehrawat to make his presence felt yet again against the astute defence of the Gujarat Fortune Giants. A failure on his part will require skipper Rohit Kumar who accumulated four points from the opening encounter to step up and deliver the goods.

The Fortune Giants's raiding unit comprises of Rohit Gulia, More GB and the extremely versatile Sachin Tanwar. The cover partnership between skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal will, however, be the one to watch out for in the contest.

Here are the squads of both the sides:

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat.