topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
BENGALURU BULLS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream11 Prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been their most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal have chipped in with 24 and 11 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the main man for the Bulls with 34 tackle points. He has been helped by Aman and skipper Mahender Singh, who have scored 19 and 17 tackle points respectively.

Also Read: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights and Score: Tamil Thalaivas win by 9 points

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute. Defensively, Sourav Gulia with 25 tackle points this season has been their best tackler, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have scored 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in nine matches. Both teams have won four games apiece while one game finished in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dream 11 team for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2022 match

Bharat(C), Saurabh Nandal (VC), Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, Neeraj Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7:

Mahender Singh (c), Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam,Saurabh Nandal, Aman,Bharat, Neeraj Narwal.

Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7:

Mahendra Rajput (C ),Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sourav Gulia, Parteek Dahiya,Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai.

Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar, Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav.

Gujarat Giants: Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput, Dong Geon Lee, Purna Singh, Sonu, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikara, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Sawin, Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Kandola, Manuj, Kapil, Ujjval Singh

Live Tv

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat GiantsBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants news updateBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants newsBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants updateBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants live streamingBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants liveBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants live updatesBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants dream11Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants fantasy gamePro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League news updatePro Kabaddi League news Pro Kabaddi League update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?