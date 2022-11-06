Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been their most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal have chipped in with 24 and 11 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the main man for the Bulls with 34 tackle points. He has been helped by Aman and skipper Mahender Singh, who have scored 19 and 17 tackle points respectively.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute. Defensively, Sourav Gulia with 25 tackle points this season has been their best tackler, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have scored 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in nine matches. Both teams have won four games apiece while one game finished in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dream 11 team for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2022 match

Bharat(C), Saurabh Nandal (VC), Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, Neeraj Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7:

Mahender Singh (c), Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam,Saurabh Nandal, Aman,Bharat, Neeraj Narwal.

Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7:

Mahendra Rajput (C ),Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sourav Gulia, Parteek Dahiya,Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai.

Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar, Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav.

Gujarat Giants: Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput, Dong Geon Lee, Purna Singh, Sonu, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikara, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Sawin, Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Kandola, Manuj, Kapil, Ujjval Singh