Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Tamil Thalaivas registered their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating Patna Pirates 33-32 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Speaking about their victory, Tamil Thalaivas' Head Coach J Udaya Kumar said, "This win was quite important for us. We've been trying to perform well for a long time. However, I am still not satisfied. We are still repeating mistakes. The players have to learn how to deal with pressure. Hopefully, this win will start a turnaround for us."

The Head Coach also expressed that the Thalaivas' raider Narender is a future star, "Narender has been playing very well. But, I think he should play with more confidence in pressure situations. However, we can see that he's a future star for sure."

the Tamil Thalaivas will aim to register successive victories when they take on Bengaluru Bulls. But, the Thalaivas will certainly face a tough challenge from raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat.

