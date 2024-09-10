Bengaluru Hosts FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024 From Sept 12-14; Top Young Riders To Compete In The Event

The 2024 domestic calendar of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has officially kicked off in Bengaluru, setting the stage for a series of high-profile events aimed at showcasing the nation's top young riders. The spotlight will be on the EFI CSN Show Jumping event, which begins with the U14 selection trials on Wednesday, followed by the eagerly anticipated FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024, scheduled from September 12-14 at the prestigious Embassy International Riding School in Bangalore.

These events will feature around 50 of India's most promising young equestrian talents, competing across three distinct age categories: Gold (Ages 12-14), Silver (Ages 10-14), and Bronze (Ages 10-14). The competitions are set to be a showcase of skill and determination, with young riders vying for top honors and the chance to represent India on the global stage.

Col. Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming events. "We are thrilled to host these prestigious events, which offer our young riders a chance to compete and demonstrate their exceptional talent," Singh said. "The EFI CSN Show Jumping event and the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics are crucial not only for showcasing our athletes on the global stage but also for bringing together the next generation of national talent and observing their development and progress. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the future stars of Indian equestrian in action."

Among the standout participants are several noteworthy young riders, including Puneet Jhakar, who recently secured a silver medal in the FEI World Challenge Category B; Yug Shokeen, a bronze medalist in the same category; Junior National Champion Children-2 Sreshth Raju Mantena; and Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, who won bronze at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2023. These talented athletes will compete fiercely for a chance to represent India in international competitions.

The EFI CSN Show Jumping event will culminate with the selection of the top four riders in both the Silver and Bronze categories. These riders will advance to the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024, where they will compete for global team rankings. In the Gold category, winners will have the opportunity to achieve a top 16 world ranking, which could lead to an invitation to the finale in Mexico.

As the events unfold, all eyes will be on these young riders, who represent the future of Indian equestrian sport. The competitions promise to be a thrilling display of talent and dedication, setting the stage for the next generation of equestrian stars to shine.