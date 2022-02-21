Bollywood star Ranveer Singh meets LeBron James at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, fans in US chant ‘Apna Time Ayega’ - WATCH

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh had his fanboy moment with ace basketball player LeBron James at National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in the US. And after attending the special match, Ranveer, on Monday, gave a glimpse of his meeting with LeBron.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a picture in which he can be seen fist-pumping LeBron.

"The King and I !!! @kingjameswhat a precious moment. I'm shook! #RanveerXNBAAllStar," he captioned the post.

Ranveer and LeBron's image has garnered several likes and comments. "Legendary moment," actor Tiger Shroff commented. "Epic," actor Sophie Choudry wrote.

LeBron is viewed as one of the greatest NBA players and he has made a big name for himself while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the only player to have won three NBA championships and to be the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player with three different franchises.

Also, in one of the videos of the match that went viral on social media, fans can be heard chanting Ranveer’s famous song ‘Apna Time Ayega’ from his film Gully Boy which was released in 2019.

Watch the video here:

Fans shouted "Apna Time Aageya" to Ranveer and he noticed pic.twitter.com/UxMHY4wHk0 — sera (@ssuldier) February 19, 2022

Interestingly, during the game, the commentator called Ranveer a rockstar and talked about his stardom.

“You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh,” said a commentator while adding, “He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It’s like rockstar status!”

Notably, the All-Star Celebrity Game, which took place in Wolstein Center in Cleveland, featured actors, comedians, singers, rappers, athletes, and more.

It is worth mentioning that, Ranveer had previously attended an NBA All-Star Weekend in Toronto in 2016.