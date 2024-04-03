Advertisement
NewsOther Sports
VIJENDER SINGH

Boxer And Former Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP, Here's How Internet Reacted

Here's how internet reacted on former Congress leader Vijender Singh joining BJP.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Boxer And Former Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP, Here's How Internet Reacted

Boxer and former Congress leader Vijender Singh on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "It is like coming back to home." The Olympic medalist's move comes as a big setback to the grand old party as he was its flag bearer in the 2019 LS Polls. As he joined the saffron party at the party headquarters in Delhi, Singh said he has joined the BJP for the development of the country and to serve the people of the country.

Internet was shocked to see the move on Vijender Singh joining BJP as recently he was with the Wrestlers during the whole WFI controversy with Brij Bhushan Singh in the limelight.

Here how internet reacted on Vijender Singh joining BJP. Reactions are below...

Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. His name was doings the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again. Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Vijender Singh's Huge Achievement For Country

After making the Olympic debut in boxing at the 1948 London Games, India's wait for a medal at the showpiece event finally concluded with Vijender's bronze and it also paved way for other Indian pugilist to shine at the marquee event. Vijender had then went down in his semi-final bout against Cuba’s Emilio Correa Bayeaux, but it was enough for him to clinch an Olympic medal.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster