Boxer Imane Khelif Confirmed As 'Biological Male' In The New Leaked Medical Report

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who recently won a gold medal in women’s boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is facing renewed scrutiny regarding her eligibility for female competition. Her historic victory has been overshadowed by the leak of a medical report that raises questions about her biological classification and eligibility to compete in women’s events.

Medical Report Leaks: Questions of Biological Makeup

A report accessed by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia suggests that Khelif may have an XY chromosome pattern and internal testicles, indicators of a genetic condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. This condition, which affects sexual development, often leads to ambiguous genitalia and limits secondary male characteristics.

The report, prepared by medical experts at Paris’s Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital and Algeria’s Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital, describes Khelif’s anatomy, including an absence of a uterus and the presence of a micropenis. It also includes recommendations for surgical correction and hormone therapy to align her physical characteristics more closely with her gender identity as a woman.

Previous Setbacks in Competitive Boxing

This isn’t the first time Khelif has faced eligibility issues. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) barred her from participating in the World Championship gold medal match in New Delhi due to similar concerns. Her Paris Olympics appearance has since revived debates around gender classifications in sports.

Public Figures React to the Report’s Revelations

Prominent personalities have weighed in on the issue. Piers Morgan, a vocal advocate for strict gender-based competition guidelines, called for a review of Khelif’s eligibility. Former US President Donald Trump also used the case to raise questions about current gender policies in sports.

Social Media Erupts

The online response to Khelif’s situation has been polarized. Some critics, calling her participation “unfair,” have urged sports organizations to strip her of her title and award the gold to Italian boxer Angela Carini. Others have suggested that Khelif issue a public apology. However, her supporters argue that she should be allowed to compete without discrimination, and have commended her resilience in facing such challenges.

Khelif Defends Her Identity Amid Harassment Allegations

In response to the controversy, Khelif has stood by her gender identity, stating, “I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified.” She further revealed that public figures like Elon Musk and JK Rowling have amplified the media’s attention on her, leading to severe backlash. Subsequently, she filed a complaint with French authorities, alleging aggravated online harassment that has threatened her career and personal life.