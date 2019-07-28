Boxing great Mary Kom strikes gold at President's Cup in Indonesia

Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom on Sunday eased past Australia's April Franks to clinch a gold medal in the women's 51kg bout of the 23rd President`s Cup in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

The 36-year-old six-time world champion hardly broke a sweat as she knocked out her Australian opponent Franks 5-0 in the summit showdown to take the top honours.

Following the victory, Mary took to her official Twitter handle and wrote that she is willing to go longer and work harder for her country.

"Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you`re willing to go longer, work harder & give more effort than anyone else," the Indian pugilist tweeted.

Kom further thanked the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and all her couches for their support.

"I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official, @KirenRijiju, @Media_SAI," she further wrote.

In November 2018, the legendary Indian boxer scripted history by bagging a record sixth Women's World Championship gold at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Mary had defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota via a unanimous decision in the finals of the 48kg light flyweight category event of the tournament.

With the win, the Manipuri boxer had equalled the record of Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint-most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships.

Mary will now look to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she heads into the 2019 World Boxing Championships for women in Yekaterinburg, Russia from September 7 to 21.