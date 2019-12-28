Boxers Sakshi Chaudhary, Simranjit Kaur make it to Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxers Sakshi Chaudhary and Simranjit Kaur on Saturday won their respective final bouts in the Women`s Boxing Olympic qualifiers trails at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

While Chaudhary got better of Sonia Lather 9-1 in the summit showdown of the 57kg weight category, Simranjit defeated L Sarita Devi 8-2 in the final round of the women`s boxing trials in the 60kg category.

This means, Chaudhary and Simranjit will now join boxing sensation Mary Kom (51 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) in the Indian squad for the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers, which is slated to take place in China in February next year.

Earlier in the day, star boxer Mary Kom thrashed fellow countrywoman Nikhat Zareen in the summit showdown of the 51-kg weight category event.

The 36-year-old, who is the only women boxer to have clinched eight world championship medals, clinched a crushing 9-1 split decision win over Zareen to make it to the Indian team for 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.