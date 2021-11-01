Boxing World Championship 2021: Akash Kumar and Narender Berwal cruise into quarterfinals

While Akash Kumar staved off a stiff challenge from Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado to clinch it 5-0, Narender Berwal pummelled a heavily distracted and mostly sluggish Jakhon Qurbonov of Tajikistan, stopping him in the second round itself. Akash, who received a walkover in the last round, was up against a sprightly Tirado and he did trouble the Indian with his close-range game.

However, Akash stuck to hitting straight and clean, a tactic that found favour with the judges. The Puerto Rican also endured a point's deduction in the second round after he picked up a warning for failing to keep his head up. Akash will square off against Rio Olympics silver-medallist Yoel Finol.

Finol had originally won a bronze in Rio but he was elevated after the original silver-winner, Russian Misha Aloian was disqualified for doping. Narender was all pumped up in his bout against Qurbonov, pounding him with terrific body shots that left the Tajik desperate for a breather in the opening three minutes itself. Qurbonov was scurrying for cover for most of the bout and the referee put an end to his misery about a minute into the second round following a standing eight count.

World Boxing Championship Narender Barwal beat Mohammed Kendeh (SLE) by RSC (3rd round) in R32 and cruises into the pre quarters of +92 kg Rohit and Akash R32 later tonight pic.twitter.com/mAff8KtDb2 — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) October 28, 2021

Later in the evening, Nishant Dev (71kg) will be up against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the last-16 round. Also tonight, Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze.

Altogether 10 Indian boxers have made the pre-quarters. Of these, Govind Sahani (48kg) was ousted on Saturday.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with prize money of $100,000. The silver medallists are to be given $50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded $25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping $2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.