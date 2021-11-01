हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Boxing Championship

Boxing World Championship 2021: Akash Kumar and Narender Berwal cruise into quarterfinals

Indian boxers Akash Kumar (54kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the AIBA men's World Championships on Sunday, notching up contrasting but exhilarating victories against their respective opponents.

Boxing World Championship 2021: Akash Kumar and Narender Berwal cruise into quarterfinals
Picture credit: Twitter

While Akash Kumar staved off a stiff challenge from Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado to clinch it 5-0, Narender Berwal pummelled a heavily distracted and mostly sluggish Jakhon Qurbonov of Tajikistan, stopping him in the second round itself. Akash, who received a walkover in the last round, was up against a sprightly Tirado and he did trouble the Indian with his close-range game.

However, Akash stuck to hitting straight and clean, a tactic that found favour with the judges. The Puerto Rican also endured a point's deduction in the second round after he picked up a warning for failing to keep his head up. Akash will square off against Rio Olympics silver-medallist Yoel Finol.

Finol had originally won a bronze in Rio but he was elevated after the original silver-winner, Russian Misha Aloian was disqualified for doping. Narender was all pumped up in his bout against Qurbonov, pounding him with terrific body shots that left the Tajik desperate for a breather in the opening three minutes itself. Qurbonov was scurrying for cover for most of the bout and the referee put an end to his misery about a minute into the second round following a standing eight count.

Later in the evening, Nishant Dev (71kg) will be up against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the last-16 round. Also tonight, Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze.
Altogether 10 Indian boxers have made the pre-quarters. Of these, Govind Sahani (48kg) was ousted on Saturday.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with prize money of $100,000. The silver medallists are to be given $50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded $25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping $2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Boxing ChampionshipAkash KumarNarender Berwal
Next
Story

Chennai Super Kings honour Neeraj Chopra, reward Tokyo Olympic gold medalist with Rs 1 crore

Must Watch

PT6M33S

Colleges to be named after Veer Savarkar, Sushma Swaraj