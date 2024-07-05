Advertisement
Brad Pitt's Movie About Formula 1 Named 'F1'

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame.

Brad Pitt’s movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said Friday. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at several F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Pitt plays a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional F1 team is called APXGP.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame.

Formula 1 said in a statement that the film will be released next June.

Recently, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has decided to take legal steps to remove her father's last name. To mark her 18th birthday, she submitted a petition to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeking to change her full name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, according to documents obtained by The Times.

