Russian GP

F1 cancels Russian GP due to military invasion of Ukraine

Formula 1 has cancelled the Russian GP due to country's military invasion in Ukraine. 

F1 cancels Russian GP due to military invasion of Ukraine
(Source: Twitter)

Formula 1 has cancelled the Russian GP due to country's military invasion in Ukraine. 

F1 released a statement in which they have said that under current circumstances it is impossible to hold Russian GP.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with the positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together." read the statement

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. 

On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion, is including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that is is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," the statement further read.

