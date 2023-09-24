Asian Games 2023: India Bag Two Silvers As Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh Win Rowing; Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey In Shooting

India bagged their first medal of Asian Games 2023 on Day 1 of the mega event in Hangzhou. The medal was in the silver colour and was won by the rowing pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. As per SAI Media update on X (formerly Twitter), Arjun and Arvind clinched the silver with the timing of 6:28: 18 in Rowing lightweight men's double sculls event.

In shooting too, India clinched a silver medal. The medal came in 10m Air Rifle Women's Team event a the trio of Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey came second with score of 1886.0.

Talking about Rowing first, China won the gold as they were slightly ahead of the Indian duo. Indian pair of Arvind and Arjun had finished at 11th spot in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Chinese pair of Fan Junjie and Sun Man secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s. The Chinese clearly did not have it easy and were tensed till the race was finished. With 500m to go and the China managed to open up a bigger gap by building a lead of 2.73 seconds. Uzbekistan maintained their position on third.

The trio of Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd in the 10 M Air Rifle Team event Mehuli and Ramita finished 2nd and 5th respectively to qualify for the finals of the individual event. Ashi (623.3) finished 29th. The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at the end of the qualification round with a total score of 1886. China won gold with 1896.6 while Mongolia took bronze with 1880.

Ramita (631.9) - 2nd, Mehuli - (630.8) - 5th, qualify for the individual final. China’s Han Jiayu sets a new Qualification Asian Record with a score of 634.1, 0.1 better than the previous mark set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019.

With inputs from ANI