BREAKING: Indian Women Bring Home Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event, Open Medals Account On Day 4 Of Asian Games 2023

India opened their account on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday with the women’s shooting trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik winning the silver medal in the women’s 50m 3 Positions team event with a total score of 1,764 on Wednesday. India finished nine behind gold medallist China while Republic of Korea clinched the bronze medal with a score of 1,756.

Sift Kaur Samra (595) - 2nd, Ashi Chouksey (590) - 6th, qualified for individual final which takes place at 9:30AM IST on Wednesday. Manini Kaushik finishes 18th with 580.

Sift Kaur Samra was the best of the shooters as she finished second with a score of 594 and broke the national record and Asian record of the event. She shot a perfect 200 in the prone position, 197 in a standing position, and 197 in the kneeling position.

Sift will feature in the individual final after finishing second in the qualification. Ashi Chouksey joined Sift in the individual final after she finished sixth with a score of 590 (199 in prone, 196 in standing, and 195 in kneeling).

This is the second medal for Ashi as she won the 10m air rifle team silver on the first day with Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita Jindal. Manini Kaushik failed to make it to the final as she finished 18th with a score of 580 but made sure the team finished on the podium.

The trio also had clinched gold in the same event at World University Games earlier in the month of July.

