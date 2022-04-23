हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
wrestling

Breaking: India's Tokyo Olympics medallist Ravi Dahiya clinches gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya beat Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat 12-2 (by virtual superiority) in the 57kg final of the Asian Wrestling Championships to grab gold medal. 

Source: Twitter

This is his third consecutive Asian Championships gold medal. No other Indian freestyle wrestler has achieved this feat. 

More to come

Tags:
wrestlingRavi DahiyaAsian Wrestling Championships
