Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya beat Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat 12-2 (by virtual superiority) in the 57kg final of the Asian Wrestling Championships to grab gold medal.
This is his third consecutive Asian Championships gold medal. No other Indian freestyle wrestler has achieved this feat.
More to come
