NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

BREAKING: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to THIS reason

Neeraj Chopra, who won silver at the World Athletics Championships 2022, has pulled out of CWG 2022 in Birmingham due to injury. 

Written By  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to THIS reason

In a huge blow to Indian medal hopes, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, which get underway on Thursday (July 28) due to injury. The javelin star had hinted that he was not completely fit when he competed in the final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday (July 24).

“Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this,” Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the IOA confirmed to news agency ANI on Tuesday (July 26).

(More to come)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?