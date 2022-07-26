In a huge blow to Indian medal hopes, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, which get underway on Thursday (July 28) due to injury. The javelin star had hinted that he was not completely fit when he competed in the final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday (July 24).

“Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this,” Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the IOA confirmed to news agency ANI on Tuesday (July 26).

(More to come)