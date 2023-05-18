Rafael Nadal Ruled Out Of French Open 2023; Set To Retire In 2024

Rafael Nadal has ruled himself out of French Open 2023 due to injury. Addressing a press conference ahead of the new Roland Garros season, the 14-time champion said that his injury has not healed yet. "The injury has not healed. It is impossible to play the French Open. I won't be able to play these next few months. It is not a decision I made, it's a decision my body made. At a personal level, day to day work, things are difficult." Nadal also said that 2024 is going to be the final season of his illustrious career.

Speaking at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said, "You never know how things will turn out, but my intention is that next year will be my last year." Nadal, who celebrated his birthday on June 3, won't be seen at his favourite Grand Slam event on that day.