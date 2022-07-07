NewsOther Sports
RAFAEL NADAL

BREAKING: Rafael Nadal withdraws ahead of Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semi-final due to injury, Nick Kyrgios gets a walkover

Rafael Nadal had hit training earlier on Thursday (July 7) ahead of the semi-final clash and was seen hitting forehands and backhands on the practice courts at Aorangi Park 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

Wimbledon 2022 Updates: 22-time Grand Slam winning champions Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon 2022 citing injury issues. He was set to play Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final on Friday (July 8). Kyrgios eventually gets a walkover. 

This is a surprise news for Rafa Nadal fans as the Spanird has turned up for practice at Wimbledon on Thursday a day after he registered a remarkable win over American Taylor Fritz while fighting an abdominal injury throughout the quarter-final clash.

More to come..

Rafael NadalWimbledon 2022Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon 2022Nick Kyrgios gets walkoverNadal injurynadal ruled out of wimbledon 2022

