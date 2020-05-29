British, Australian MotoGP races called off due to coronavirus

The British and Australian MotoGP races were cancelled on Friday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world hard. The two events take the total number of races called off due to COVID-19 crisis to five.

The British MotoGP was scheduled to be held on August 30 at Silverstone while Philip Island was slated to host the Australian MotoGP on October 25.

"We're saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar," Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, was quoted as saying by autosport.com.

"Silverstone and Phillip Island are always two of the most thrilling race weekends of the season, with both tracks never failing in their promise to deliver some of the closest racing in our Championship.

"On behalf of Dorna, I would like to once again extend my thanks to the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We look forward to returning to Silverstone and Phillip Island next year for more incredible battles," he added.

Earlier, MotoGP races in Netherlands, Finland and Germany were also cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus while several other races were postponed.

It was earlier reported that Spain's Jerez circuit is likely to host two MotoGP races in July to kickstart the sport. Jerez city Mayor Mamen Sanchez had stated they are looking to take up the offer of hosting back-to-back races in the city, which is expected to be a closed door affair.

"It is a good offer that we cannot reject," Sanchez told Diario de Jerez as per autosport.com earlier this month.

"It is very tempting since it would mean the presence of numerous people in the city for three weeks, with the consequent benefit for the hospitality sector."

