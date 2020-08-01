हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
British Grand Prix

British GP: Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes make one-two finish in final practice

Bottas, five points behind Hamilton after three races, put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds in the final practice session. 

British GP: Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes make one-two finish in final practice
Image Credits: Twitter/@ValterriBottas

Valtteri Bottas led six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in a gusty final practice for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Finn, five points behind Hamilton after three races, put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds around an eerily quiet circuit with empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton, chasing a record seventh home win on Sunday, was 0.138 slower with gusts of wind making life tricky.

Red Bull`s Max Verstappen was best of the rest, 0.3 off the pace, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Mercedes-powered Racing Point.

McLaren`s Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fifth and seventh rspectively with Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc separating the pair in sixth.

Ferrari`s Sebastian Vettel was only 14th and reported something loose in the cockpit after the team changed the pedals on Friday.

Red Bull`s Alex Albon, who crashed heavily on Friday, managed only nine laps and was 13th after mechanics worked to fix an electrical fault on his car.

Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez at Racing Point after the Mexican tested positive for the new coronavirus, was ninth on the timesheets.

British Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Max Verstappen
