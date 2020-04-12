हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sir Stirling Moss

British motorsports legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Moss spent 134 days in the hospital after suffering chest infection while on holiday in Singapore.  

British motorsports legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90
Image Credits: Twitter/@frankbrunoboxer

British motorsports great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness.

Moss spent 134 days in the hospital after suffering chest infection while on holiday in Singapore, according to BBC Sport.

Considered one of the greatest of all time in Formula 1 and motorsports in general, Moss won 16 of the 61 races he competed in between 1951 and 1961 in F1.

He is the first British driver to win a home Grand Prix A at the British Grand Prix when it was held in Aintree in 1955. Notably, Moss never won the Formula 1 driver's Championship and is regarded as the greatest to have never done so.

However, between 1955 and 1961, he was championship runner-up on four occasions and third three times.

Moss also found success in motorsports outside of Formula 1 and raked up a total of 212 victories in all competitions.

In 1955, he set a new course record around Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile rally around Italy. He retired from motorsports in 1962 when an accident in Goodwood left him paralysed.

Moss also spent a number of years as a broadcaster and commentator. He retired from public life in January 2018 due to ongoing health issues. He is survived by his third wife Susie.
 

Tags:
Sir Stirling MossFormula 1SingaporeBritish Grand Prix
Next
Story

USA Fencing National Championship postponed due to coronavirus
Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Woman working in Uruguay embassy disobeys lockdown orders in India