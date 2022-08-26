NewsOther Sports
BWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history, win India's 1st ever doubles medal

The world number 7 Indian combination, which had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local favourites and defending champions 24-22 15-21 21-14 in an hour and 15 minute to claim India first-ever men's doubles medal at the prestigious tournament

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history, win India's 1st ever doubles medal

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty assured themselves of a maiden medal at the World Championships after stunning world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday (August 26).

The world number 7 Indian combination, which had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local favourites and defending champions 24-22 15-21 21-14 in an hour and 15 minute to claim India first-ever men's doubles medal at the prestigious tournament.

It was India's second World Championships medal in doubles with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming the first way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila's fine run came to an end after the Indian pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their men's doubles quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indian combination, who had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21 14-21 to the third seeded Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes, drawing curtains to its campaign.

The Indians had earlier defeated eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round.

History made by Satwik-Chirag

13th medal for India at World Championships.

First Male Doubles pair to secure a BWFWorldChampionships medal.

Only 2nd World Championships medal from India in doubles pair.

Live Tv

BWF World Championships 2022satwik and chiragsatwik chirag mens doubles

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022