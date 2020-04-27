Carmen Electra admits being NBA player Dennis Rodman’s girlfriend was an ‘occupational hazard’

American model and singer Carmen Electra, who dated and married American basketball player Dennis Rodman before eventually splitting in 1999, has revealed that being the NBA star girlfriend was an 'occupational hazard'.

The 48-year-old's comments came during her appearance in an episode of ESPN's The Last Dance, which is a popular 10-part documentary about former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan, bleacherreport.com reported.

"It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis [Rodman's] girlfriend." - @carmenelectra #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/jzkdeVUgZw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 27, 2020

Electra was Jordan's former teammate Dennis Rodman's girlfriend in late 90s and the duo even got married for a brief period of time. By brief means just for nine days. Electra and Rodman god married in Las Vegas in November 1998 and just a week later the latter filed for annulment.

The first two chapters of the 10-part documentary shows 1997-98 season when former model and MTV host Electra was first became involved with Dennis Rodman, who was Chicago Bull's key defensive player and eccentric free spirit. The chapters also reflected on the duo's torrid romance, fueled by outrageous behavior and marathon alcohol-soaked parties in Las Vegas--something which was considered as a headline-grabbing sideshow to the team's quest to clinch their sixth championship.

The chapter of Electra and Jordan's relationship was explored on Sunday night at ESPN's The Last Dance.

Notably, Rodman featured for the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998 and the documentary centers around the team's sixth and final title glory at the 1997-1998 championship before Jordan and Scottie Pippen-led dynasty dispersed.

Two episodes of this documentary will be telecast every Sunday until May 17.