cartwheeling viral video

Cartwheeling kids join SAI as trainees after viral video

Jashika Khan, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI. The two kids whose cartwheel video had also impressed five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci. 

Images Credit: Twitter

Kolkata: Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin, two kids whose cartwheel video on social media impressed five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci, were on Wednesday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre and will soon be full-time trainees.

"The Garden Reach kids, Jashika Khan & Mohd Eizazuddin whose cartwheel video went viral & whom 1976 Olympics champion Gymnast Nadia Comeneci appreciated-both kids were today in SAI Eastern Region in Kolkata. SAI will take them in Hostel & train them in Kolkata," SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi said in a media statement.

"This is awesome," Comaneci had said in a tweet sharing the video.

Jashika, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI.

cartwheeling viral videoNadia ComaneciSport Authority of India
