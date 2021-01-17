हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Centre to honour Indian sportspersons, name all new and upgraded sporting facilities after eminent athletes

"Acknowledging their contribution to sports by naming sporting facilities after them is yet another endeavour of the Government to strengthen its commitment to sportspersons," Kiren Rijiju said.


File Photo (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday (January 17, 2021) announced to name all the sports facilities and hostels of Sports Authority of India (SAI) after eminent sportspersons.

"In an effort to honour sporting heroes of the country, the Sports Ministry has taken a decision to name all upcoming and upgraded sporting facilities of the Sports Authority of India, after renowned athletes, who have contributed to sports in India," it said.

Sports facility

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said, "To build a sports culture in the country, it is important that our sportspersons get the honour that they deserve, because only then will the younger generations be enthused to take up a sport as a career." 

Rijiju added that the Central government is already providing all support to present and even past athletes to ensure that they have a life of comfort and dignity. 

Notably, in the first leg, the newly built air-conditioned wrestling hall and the learners swimming pool in the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Lucknow, the 100-bedded hostel in NCOE Bhopal, the multipurpose hall and Girls' hostel in NCOE Sonepat, as well as the new STC in Guwahati which has a hostel, multipurpose hall and staff quarters, will be named after local star sportspersons.

Sports facility SAI

"Acknowledging their contribution to sports by naming sporting facilities after them is yet another endeavour of the Government to strengthen its commitment to sportspersons," Rijiju said.

