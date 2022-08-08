NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES CLOSING CEREMONY

Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming details: Check what time Birmingham CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony is LIVE in India

Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India's performance in the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham has been incredible and will remain in the history books forever. Till now, India have bagged over 57 medals and 20 golds with the 200 Indian athletes who participated in the Games. (Watch: Indian men's hockey team give guard of honour to bronze medalist women's hockey team)

PV Sindhu raised the Indian flag high standing on top of the podium at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday (August 8). The 27-year-old won gold for India against Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles category in Birmingham. (Commonwealth Games 2022: Chris Hemsworth aka Thor gives epic praise to Mirabai Chanu, calls her ‘WORTHY’)

Along with Sindhu, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen pulled off a come-from-behind win to clinch the gold medal in men's singles final vs NG Tze Yong of Malaysia. He lost the first game by margin of 21-19 but stormed back in style, beating the Malaysian 21-9 in one-sided game. Lakshya then brought A game in third game, winning it 21-16 to grab the gold medal, his first-ever in the competition. This is India's second gold medal after PV Sindhu clinched one in women's singles final. 

When and what time will the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games start?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place on August 9 (Tuesday) at 12:00 AM IST.

Where will the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games take place?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place at Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in India?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch live streaming of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in India?

The live streaming of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on the Sony Liv App.

