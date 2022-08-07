NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022

Watch: Indian men's hockey team give guard of honour to bronze medalist women's hockey team

With the bronze medal win, the Indian women's hockey team ended their 16-year wait for a medal at the Commonwealth Games

Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Indian men's hockey team give guard of honour to bronze medalist women's hockey team

The Indian Women's hockey team celebrated in style after winning the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a superb win over New Zealand via a shootout in Birmingham. In the regulation time, Salima Tete (29') scored the goal for India, only for Olivia Merry (60') to score a late goal for New Zealand and push the match to a shootout. Savita made three sensational saves in the shootout, while Sonika and Navneet Kaur struck past Kiwi goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon as India pulled off a thrilling 2-1 shootout win after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

The Indian women hockey team celebrated after winning the medal dancing in their dressing with joy after an impressive victory and were also greeted by the Men's Hockey team for their medal.

Check out both the videos below...

With the bronze medal win, the Indian women's hockey team ended their 16-year wait for a medal at the Commonwealth Games. India began cautiously, holding the ball in the midfield. Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya penetrated the circle in the early minutes, but New Zealand defence cleared away the danger. Nisha made a solid save after Rose Tynan made a dangerous pass inside the circle. Salima Tete almost put her team in the lead after India forced their way into the Kiwi circle through the central channel, but her shot just went wide and the first quarter ended with both teams at 0-0.

Live Tv

CWG 2022Commonwealth Games 2022India women hockey teamSavita PuniaWomen Hockey team dance

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan