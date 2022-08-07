The Indian Women's hockey team celebrated in style after winning the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a superb win over New Zealand via a shootout in Birmingham. In the regulation time, Salima Tete (29') scored the goal for India, only for Olivia Merry (60') to score a late goal for New Zealand and push the match to a shootout. Savita made three sensational saves in the shootout, while Sonika and Navneet Kaur struck past Kiwi goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon as India pulled off a thrilling 2-1 shootout win after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

The Indian women hockey team celebrated after winning the medal dancing in their dressing with joy after an impressive victory and were also greeted by the Men's Hockey team for their medal.

Check out both the videos below...

Hum hai Hindustani



After a gap of 16 years, India's women's hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium. Their celebration said it all. pic.twitter.com/9KXpWmuIm9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 7, 2022

With the bronze medal win, the Indian women's hockey team ended their 16-year wait for a medal at the Commonwealth Games. India began cautiously, holding the ball in the midfield. Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya penetrated the circle in the early minutes, but New Zealand defence cleared away the danger. Nisha made a solid save after Rose Tynan made a dangerous pass inside the circle. Salima Tete almost put her team in the lead after India forced their way into the Kiwi circle through the central channel, but her shot just went wide and the first quarter ended with both teams at 0-0.