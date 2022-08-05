Indian weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu didn’t disappoint at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as well, bring home India’s first gold medal last week. The Olympic silver medallist smashed the Commonwealth and Games record in snatch, ending with a total lift of 201kg (88kg 113kg) at the showpiece event.

The 27-year-old Chanu added a third Games medal to her resume, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively. Social media went into overdrive to laud the success of Chanu and one of her admirers was Chris Hemsworth, who lauded the Indian ‘legend’ but with a ‘Thor’ twist.

“Time for Thor to give up his hammer,” wrote a fan tagging Hemsworth, who plays the Marvel character Thor, in his tweet marking Chanu’s incredible performance at the Games. “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend,” Hemsworth responded.

Check Chris Hemsworth reply about Mirabai Chanu here…

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, as soon as Nooh Dastagir Butt won Pakistan’s first gold medal at the Birmingham Games, one of the first persons to lend a congratulatory hand was none other than Indian superstar Mirabai Chanu. As an Olympic medallist, Chanu has catapulted herself to superstardom and is not only an icon in India but also for weightlifters from the neighbouring nation.

“It was such a proud moment for me when she congratulated me and praised my performance," Butt told news agency PTI after winning the gold in the men’s 109+kg category with a record lift of 405 kg.

The 24-year-old Pakistani shattered all the three Games record – 173 in snatch, 232 in clean and jerk and the aggregate. “We look up to Mirabai for inspiration. She has shown us that, we from the South Asian countries can also win an Olympic medal. We became so proud of her when she won the silver at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Gurdeep Singh won bronze in the same category and Butt considers the Indian as one of his close friends. “We have been very good friends for the last seven-eight years. We have trained together in abroad a few times. We are always in touch,” Butt said.

(with PTI inputs)