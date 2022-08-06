It was a disappointing end to Indian women's hockey team's pursuit of a Commonwealth Games gold medal on Friday (August 5) as they lost the semi-final vs Australia 0-3 on penalty shootout. Indian fans feel the country was 'denied' a chance at the gold medal due to mismanagement during the shootout. All 3 of India's shooters missed their chance in the shootout. Yet India was unlucky as Australia's Malone missed her first attempt with a fine save from Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita. However, the officials gave the Aussie another go as the clock timer had not yet started. And she scored in the 2nd attempt while the other two Aussies too scored in the shoot out which eventually led to their win.

The team was distraught and the India coach made strong comments about the incident. "I just don’t understand. Australia weren’t complaining… I don’t think even the ons didn't take the drama fficials understood what happened… it’s not an excuse but that didn’t help us for sure," said India coach Janneke Schopman on the shootout drama. The fans didn't take the drama lightly, accusing International Hockey Federation of stealing the gold from India and denying India a chance in the final through pathetic standards of management at such a big level.

My heart goes out to the Indian women's hockey team who fought like bravehearts against Australia. No shame in losing in penalties to the Aussies. Our ladies gave everything on the pitch. As fans, we cannot expect more. Really proud of the this team. _____ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2022

Australia took the lead in the 10th minute through Rebecca Greiner before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 49th minute. The Indians, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, defended in numbers to keep their slate clean. India made an attacking start and had the first chance in the eighth minute but Australia survived a close shave.

In the 24th minute, India secured another penalty corner but the Australians defended in numbers to head into half time leading 1-0. The quarter too produced tooth and nail fight between the two sides and in the 44th minute Australia secured five penalty corners in succession but India captain and goalkeeper Savita and her defence put up a valiant show to deny any further lead to their rivals. The Indians did not lose heart and kept on mounting raids on the Australian defence which wilted for the first time in the competition in the 49th minute when Vandana Katariya neatly deflected in Sushila Chanu's defence splitting free hit from outside the circle to level the scores.

India secured another penalty corner in the 51st minute but again Power made a fine reflex save to deny Gurjit. A minute from the hooter Australia secured two more penalty corners but Savita made a fine double save from the first attempt as the Indians defended out of their skin to take the match into shoot-out.

The Indians, however, should consider themselves unlucky as Malone initially missed her first attempt for Australia but the umpires gave her a second chance as the clock didn't start on time. Kaitlin Nobbs and Amy Lawton were the other scorers for the Hockeyroos in the shoot-out.

In the other semifinal, England beat New Zealand 2-0 in a shoot-out after both the teams failed to break the stalemate in regulation 60 minutes. India will now take on New Zealand in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

The Indian women's hockey had suffered a heartbreak in Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well, missing out on the bronze medal but closing the tournament with their best-ever finish at the Games (4th).

