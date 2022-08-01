NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 4: Men’s Table Tennis team play semis, boxer Amit Panghal in Round of 16 clash

India men’s Hockey team will also play England in their Pool B match while swimmer Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke final on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

It was a successful day for Team India as Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 saw weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli add to the nation’s gold medal tally. India are now in sixth position on the medal’s tally with three gold – all by weightlifters to their name.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India women cricket team also thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive while India men’s hockey team posted a massive 11-0 win over Ghana.

On Day 4 of CWG 2022, the men’s table tennis team led by Achanta Sharath Kamal will be playing their semi-final match while boxer Amit Panghal will be up against Namri Berri in 48kg-51 kg (Round of 16). India men’s Hockey team will also play England in their Pool B match while swimmer Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke final.

Here’s a look at the schedule. (All IST)

Swimming

Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Men’s 50m backstroke final – Srihari Nataraj (1.07am)

Table Tennis

Men’s team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling

Women’s Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men’s 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey

Men’s Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting

Men’s 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women’s 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo

Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women’s 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women’s singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022CWG 2022 Day 4 India scheduleAchanta Sharath KamalIndia men hockey teamSrihari NatarajAmit Panghal

