CWG 2022 Cycling: Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women’s 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday (August 1). The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand’s Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike. Soon after accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

#Cycling Update



India's Meenakshi encountered a mid-game crash and is out of the race with a DNF



We wish her a speedy recovery — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

The race also involved England’s Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt. England’s Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has going viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England’s Matt Walls fell from his bike.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj finishes fifth, Sajan Prakash’s CWG campaign ends

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth in the men’s 50m backstroke event, while Sajan Prakash’s campaign ended after he failed to make it to the finals of men’s 100m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Srihari clocked 25.23s in the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham.

The Bengaluru swimmer had finished seventh in the 100m backstroke finals on Sunday. Nataraj still has one more event left, the 200m backstroke.

Prakash, on the other hand, couldn't capitalise on a second chance at making the final of the 100m butterfly as he finished last in the 16-swimmer semifinals with a time of 54.24s. The Kerala swimmer had been knocked out of the event after finishing seventh in his heat and 19th overall.

However, three swimmers including a reserve withdrew from the final which gave Prakash a second shot at making the final eight. With this, Prakash’s campaign at the CWG ended. He had failed to make the finals of his other two events – 50m and 200m butterfly as well.

On Sunday, he had finished a disappointing ninth in the men’s 200m butterfly, his pet event. Para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav (31.30s) and Niranjan Mukundan (32.55s) finished fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final.

(with agency inputs)