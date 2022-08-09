Led by the iconic PV Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day while paddler Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show, as the country wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth. India’s tally now stands at 203, which is the fourth best in CWG history.

Australia tops the list with 1,003 gold medals, followed by England’s 773 in the second place with Canada in third with 510. South Africa with 137 and Scotland with 132 gold medals are the other two nations to breach the three-figure mark.

Countries with most gold medals in Commonwealth Games…

Australia – 1,003

England – 773

Canada – 510

India – 203

South Africa – 137

Scotland – 132

It was expected that Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the formidable pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy would end up on top of the podium but what provided the icing on the cake was the 40-year-old Sharat Kamal’s gold medal-winning show against an equally good opponent in Liam Pitchford.

That performance took India’s gold medal count to 22, which is four less than the 2018 edition, but this time the sport of shooting was missing from the roster. The shooters had contributed seven golds in Gold Coast’s 66-medal haul, and considering that, India certainly put up a good show.

Check final CWG 2022 medal tally...

However, with the 0-7 hammering of the men’s hockey team by Australia, when at least a spirited fight was anticipated, the Games ended on a somewhat disappointing note. The manner in which India caved in took away the joy of the silver medal it managed.

India’s final tally read 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze and they stood behind third-placed Canada, which was far ahead with 92 medals (26-32-34). Australia (67-57-54) finished on top ahead of hosts England (57-66-53).

Coming back to TT, Sharath and G Sathian had lost to England's Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall in the men’s doubles gold medal match, but on Monday, both the Indians had their revenge. This was after Sathiyan beat Drinkhall 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9 in an exciting but nerve-jangling bronze play-off.

Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to claim his second CWG singles gold after 16 years. He had won the singles title in the 2006 Melbourne Games. The superstar paddler will return from Birmingham with a rich haul of four medals, having won the men’s team and the mixed team gold, apart from his silver in the men’s doubles.

India's gold medals in CWG history...

38 - Delhi 2010

30 - Manchester 2002

26 - Gold Coast 2018

22 - Birmingham 2022

22 - Melbourne 2006

15 - Glasgow 2014

13 - Auckland 1990

7 - Kuala Lumpur 1998

6 - Victoria 1994

5 - Brisbane 1982

5 - Edmonton 1978

5 - Edinburgh 1970

4 - Christchurch 1974

3 - Kingston 1966

2 - Cardiff 1958