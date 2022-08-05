NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medals Tally: India remain in 7th place in standing after Day 7

Para-powerlifter Sudhir added a sixth gold medal to India’s tally while Murali Sreeshankar also won a silver – the only two medals on Day 7 of CWG 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

It was another historic day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, this time headlined by Murali Sreeshankar’s silver and Sudhir’s gold medal. So far, Indian athletes have won 20 medals – six golds, seven silvers and seven bronze – at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India’s Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the Men’s Long Jump final with a mark of 8.08m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sreeshankar won the historic silver with a distance of 8.08m in the Men’s Long Jump, becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump. Para-Powerlifter Sudhir won India’s first gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games. He defeated Nigeria’s Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) by 0.9 points as his final score read a Games record 134.5 points for the gold medal.

More Indian boxers assured medals as well. Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar and Rohit Tokas all advanced to their respective semi-finals. The Indian men’s hockey team stormed to the semi-final after defeating Wales in a must-win match and ace sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women’s 200m semis.

Check the CWG 2022 Medals Tally after Day 7 here…

Day 7 Medal Tally. (Source: Twitter)

The badminton contingent, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, advanced in their first singles matches. Defending table tennis champion Manika Batra too advanced while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and ace paddler Sharath Kamal proceeded to the next round in their respective doubles matches.

India’s experienced squash player Dipika Pallikal was in the spotlight for the first time in the games and emerged victorious in both the women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. On the Day 8 of the Games, a 12-member Indian wrestling team, including Olympic medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, will begin their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

(with ANI inputs)

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022CWG 2022 Medals TallyCWG 2022 India MedalsSudhirMurali Sreeshankar

