India had good outing in the men's long jump as Murali Sreeshankar and Mohammad Anees Yahiya qualified for the final of the men's long jump event after going past their respective qualifying rounds at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sreeshankar was special as he stormed into the final with his very first jump of 8.05m. The 23-year-old from Kerala is one of the top Indian medal contenders. He was the only athlete in his group to go past the qualifying mark of 8m.

The lanky youngster was ecstatic and rushed to his coach and the Indian audience soon after his jump. Meanwhile, Anees too reached the final with jumps of 7.49m, 7.68m, and 7.49m in his three attempts. While Anees was slow off the blocks, he improved his show from the second attempt and finished third in his group behind Guyana's Emanuel Archibald and Australia's Christopher Mitrevski.

In his group A qualification round, Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 m in his first attempt. This was all the Indian needed to reach the final. He was at the top of the leaderboard from the get-go and nobody could outdo him. At the second position was Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with best jump of 7.90 m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa was in the third position with the best jump of 7.87 m. The top eight athletes from the group qualified for the finals.

In the Group B qualification round, Anees was also off to a good start, making a jump of 7.49 m in his first attempt. He made a jump of 7.68 m in his second attempt and another 7.49 m in his third attempt, finishing with the best of 7.68 m. He finished as third in his group, next to Emanuel Archibald of Guyana who had the best jump of 7.83 m in his first attempt. At the second was Christopher Mitrevski of Australia, who pulled off the best jump of 7.76 m. Anees finished and qualified for the final as the 8th-best jumper.

A total of 12 athletes qualified for the final. Next, from 12:03 AM onwards will start the qualifying round of the Men`s High Jump. Tejaswin Shankar will represent India in this.Women`s Discus Throw final will take place from 12:52 PM onwards, where Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action.

The men's long jump final will take place on August. The timing will be updated as and when the organisers confirm it.