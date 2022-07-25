The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday (August 28) with most events getting underway on Friday (August 29). The multi-sport event will take place in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8. Top Indian athletes from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Ravi Dahiya will lead India’s charge in the multi-sport event.

In addition to this, women’s cricket in T20 format will make its CWG debut and Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be eyeing gold medal against the likes of Australia and England. Here is a look at the complete India schedule according to disciplines at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das and other athletes will look to add to India’s tally of 26 gold in CWG 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia

July 30

Nitender Rawat (Men’s Marathon)

August 2

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump)

Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Women’s 100m)

Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m hurdles)

Manpreet Kaur (Women’s Shot Put)

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Women’s Discus Throw)

August 3

Aishwarya B (Women’s Triple Jump)

August 5

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple Jump)

Praveen Chithravel (Men’s Triple Jump)

Eldhose Paul (Men’s Triple Jump)

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

DP Manu (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Rohit Yadav (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 10km race walk)

Amit Khatri (Men’s 10km race walk)

Aishwarya B (Women’s Long Jump)

Ancy Sojan (Women’s Long Jump)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Shilpa Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Manju Bala Singh (Women’s Hammer Throw)

Sarita Romit Singh (Women’s Hammer Throw)

August 6

Amoj Jacob (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Muhammed Ajmal (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Naganathan Pandi (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Rajesh Ramesh (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Bhawna Jat (Women’s 10km race walk)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 10km race walk)

Hima Das (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Dutee Chand (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Srabani Nanda (Women’s 4x100m relay)

MV Jilna (Women’s 4x100m relay)

NS Simi (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Badminton

Olympic medallist and Singapore Open 2022 champion PV Sindhu will lead India’s shuttlers at the CWG 2022.

July 29

Ashwini Ponappa (Mixed Doubles)

B Sumeeth Reddy (Mixed Doubles)

August 3

PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles)

Aakarshi Kashyap (Women’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles)

Kidambi Srikanth (Men’s Singles)

August 4

Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles)

Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles)

Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles)

Boxing

Amit Panghal will look to improve on his silver-medal showing at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

July 30

Amit Panghal (Men’s 51kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men’s 57kg)

Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg)

Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg)

Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg)

Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 80kg)

Sanjeet (Men’s 92kg)

Sagar (Men’s 92+kg)

Nitu (Women’s 48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg)

Jasmine (Women’s 60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 70kg)

Cricket

Indian women’s cricket team will have the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana among other high-profile players. They will be one of the favourites for a podium finish.

July 29

Australia vs India

July 31

India vs Pakistan

August 3

Barbados vs India

Hockey (Men’s)

Indian men’s hockey team finished third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League recently and winning gold at the Commonwealth Games will be the minimum target.

July 31

India vs Ghana

August 1

England vs India

August 3

Canada vs India

August 4

India vs Wales

Hockey (Women’s)

Indian women’s hockey team will hope to improve from their disappointing showing at the 2022 Women’s World Cup and deliver a medal for the country.

July 29

India vs Ghana

July 30

India vs Wales

August 2

India vs England

August 3

Canada vs India

Weightlifting

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian challenge in weightlifting.

July 30

Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 55kg)

Sanket Mahadev (Men’s 55kg)

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 55kg)

July 31

Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 59kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men’s 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli (Men’s 73kg)

August 1

Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg)

Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)

August 2

Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)

Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg)

Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)

Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)

Wrestling

The wrestling squad will be favourite to bring home plenty of medals led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and more.

August 5

Bajrang Punia (Men’s 65kg)

Deepak Punia (Men’s 86kg)

Mohit Grewal (Men’s 125kg)

Anshu Malik (Women’s 57kg)

Sakshi Malik (Women’s 62kg)

Divya Kakran (Women’s 68kg)

August 6

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s 57kg)

Naveen (Men’s 74kg)

Deepak (Men’s 97kg)

Pooja Gehlot (Women’s 50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 53kg)

Pooja Sihag (Women’s 76kg)

How can I watch Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six Network from July 28.

How can I livestream Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on livestream on SonyLiv website and app in India.