Double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday (July 27) named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning on Thursday (July 28). India's Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra was also expected to be the flagbearer but the 24-year-old has been ruled out of the CWG 2022 due to an injury.

The shuttlers from India have reached the Games village since their events will begin from the first day. It is to be noted that Sindhu was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. She won the silver medal in women’s singles in that edition and will now look to add the Gold medal to her medal collection.

Wishing everybody's favourite, Queen of Indian badminton, Flagbearer of new age spirit of the country @Pvsindhu1 A Very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Q0sU7ZEr2A — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 5, 2020

"Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony," an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI. A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday. A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

A former world champion, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the women's singles gold medal in Birmingham, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow. (With PTI inputs)