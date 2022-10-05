Commonwealth Games 2026: Shooting returns, Golf set for debut and women’s cricket retained for Victoria

Shooting and para-shooting will return to the Commonwealth Games 2026 when they are held in Victoria after they missed out in the recently-concluded Birmingham 2022 edition. However, the list of sports released by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Wednesday (October 5) still does not include wrestling or archery.

Shooting has been one of India’s most successful sports events in the history of the Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia on October 4 announced a list of spots, including debutants, which will be part of the Games in 2026. Victoria 2026 will run from March 17 to 29, 2026, with four regional hubs in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland to deliver a multi-city model that captures the hearts and minds of people across Victoria.

“Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible,” the Commonwealth Games Federation said in an official statement.

Golf, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Para-shooting, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para-track cycling have been added to the already impressive sports line-up, while Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.

Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in Golf, Coastal Rowing and the Road Race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible. “Commonwealth Games Australia is delighted with the inclusion of the new sports and disciplines for Victoria 2026 to take the Games into an exciting new era,” Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston said.

“This is set to inspire a whole new wave of athletes to realise their dream over the next four years. CGA can’t wait to welcome the athletes who will represent Australia in pursuit of glory in 2026.”

Victoria 2026 Sports Programme: Athletics & Para-athletics, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Boxing, Beach Volleyball, Coastal Rowing, Cricket T20 (Women’s), Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track & Para-track), Diving, Golf, Gymnastics (Artistic), Hockey, Lawn Bowls & Para-lawn bowls, Netball, Para-powerlifting, Rugby 7s, Shooting & Para-shooting, Squash, Swimming & Para-swimming, Table Tennis & Para-table tennis, Triathlon & Para-triathlon and Weightlifting.

