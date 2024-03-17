NewsOther Sports
ACHINTA SHEULI DISCIPLINARY BREACH

CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli Expelled From Olympics Camp For Entering Women's Hostel



In a surprising turn of events, Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli found himself at the centre of controversy as he was expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp. The reason? Sheuli was allegedly caught entering the women's hostel at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala, breaching disciplinary protocols. The incident unfolded late Thursday night when security personnel apprehended the 22-year-old lifter attempting to enter the women's hostel premises. Security personnel promptly recorded the incident, providing undeniable evidence of Sheuli's breach.

Immediate Action

Upon discovery of the breach, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) swiftly took action, expelling Sheuli from the camp without hesitation. His departure from the camp was immediate, leaving behind his training regimen and aspirations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Repercussions and Missed Opportunities

The expulsion not only tarnishes Sheuli's reputation but also dashes his hopes of participating in the Paris Olympics. With his expulsion, Sheuli's chances of qualifying for the Olympics have effectively come to an end, as he will miss the crucial International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, a mandatory event for Paris Games qualification.

Reflecting on Talent Lost

The weightlifting community is left reeling from the loss of such promising talent. Sheuli, who clinched gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, had showcased immense potential. However, this incident underscores the importance of discipline in nurturing athletic talent, a sentiment echoed by senior coaches.

Path to Redemption

While Sheuli's expulsion serves as a cautionary tale, there remains hope for redemption. The Indian Weightlifting Federation and the Sports Authority of India await the conclusion of a thorough investigation before determining any further action. As the weightlifting community grapples with this setback, the focus shifts to fostering a culture of discipline and dedication among aspiring athletes.

