close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2019

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships: India men, women paddlers storm into final

The Indian men and women's table tennis team on Friday reached the final of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2019, after defeating Singapore by a 3-0 margin apiece in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships: India men, women paddlers storm into final
Image Credits: Twitter/@sports_odisha

The Indian men and women's table tennis team on Friday reached the final of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2019, after defeating Singapore by a 3-0 margin apiece in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The former reached the semi-finals on the back of 3-0 wins against Sri Lanka and Malaysia. G. Sathiyan and Manav Thakar battled it out against Sri Lanka with Harmeet Desai and Achanta Sharath Kamal pitted against Malaysia. 

The Indian women's team, on the other hand, emerged victorious by a comfortable 3-0 margin in all three stage-two matches played against Wales, Nigeria and Malaysia. 

Coaches Australian Brett Clarke and Soumyadeep Roy had provided several opportunities to both male and female paddlers, with Archana Kamath the only common player in all three matches involving the women's team.

This strategy proved to be an effective one as Madhurika Patkar, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee delivered excellent performances whenever provided opportunities.

The win against Singapore has helped the Indian men and women's team continue to remain unbeaten in the tournament. 

Tags:
21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2019Sri LankaMalaysiaManav ThakarG.Sathiyan
Next
Story

American athlete Christian Taylor fears for triple jump as Diamond League changes

Must Watch

PT34M39S

Another Air Strike on Pakistan?