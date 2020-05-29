Conor McGregor agrees to UFC super fight with Anderson Silva

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has agreed to American-Brazilian star Anderson Silva’s challenge of a historic 176-pound super-fight.

Brazilian legend Silva recently took to his official Instagram account and challenged Irish southpaw Conor for a superfight that will test their 'martial skills' against each other.

“I have a huge admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe this superfight would be something historic for the sport, neither of us has anything else to prove.I believe UFC and (MMA) fans would like to watch this great martial spectacle, testing my martial skills against him would be fantastic," Silva captioned the post.

In reply, McGregor said,"I accept."

The challenge from Silva came after McGregor recently took to his offcial handle and dubbed McGregor as "the Greatest of all time."

Notably, former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor has never fought in bout higher than the 170-pound welterweight limit.

Silva, on the other hand, has fought in the 185-pound middleweight division besides having three light-heavyweight fights, New York Post reported.

This is not the first time the two men had expressed interest in facing each other.

Following Silva's defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya in February, McGregor had described Anderson as the crafty veteran.

“Anderson is one crafty, crafty Martial Artist. You only develop these methods through years of hard fought experience. Phenomenal performance. The crafty veteran. Big respect always. It would be an honor!” he had said.