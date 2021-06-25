हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushil Kumar

Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused Sushil Kumar, photos go viral

The two-time Olympic winner is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar outside Chhatrasal Stadium in May.

Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused Sushil Kumar, photos go viral
Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused Sushil Kumar (Twitter)
Play

Olympic champion Sushil Kumar's trouble continue as a Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of the wrestler till July 9. The two-time Olympic winner is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar outside Chhatrasal Stadium in May.

As per fresh developments, Sushil will now be shifted from the Mandoli jail to Tihar. Amdist all this, photos of cops taking selfies with the accused wrestler has surfaced on the internet, leaving many amused.   

Here are a few reactions:

As per a report in PTI, Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. 

Sushil, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later. 

The accused was nabbed on May 23, along with his associate Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively. A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushil Kumar
Next
Story

Dominic Thiem pulls out of Wimbledon 2021, here's why

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian