Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused Sushil Kumar, photos go viral

Olympic champion Sushil Kumar's trouble continue as a Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of the wrestler till July 9. The two-time Olympic winner is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar outside Chhatrasal Stadium in May.

As per fresh developments, Sushil will now be shifted from the Mandoli jail to Tihar. Amdist all this, photos of cops taking selfies with the accused wrestler has surfaced on the internet, leaving many amused.

Here are a few reactions:

Policemen taking #selfie with country's only two-time Olympic medallist wrestler #SushilKumar. He has been moved from Mandoli to Tihar jail. He was arrested in connection with a murder of a budding wrestler in Chhatrasal Stadium. pic.twitter.com/K0qGI1kxab — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) June 25, 2021

#SushilKumar Puma ki flip flops

asics ki t-shirt

Smiling face#DelhiPolice dying to take selfies Pls see he's arrested on charges of murder, irony of judiciary pic.twitter.com/itGedoedCV — Rider's on the Storm (@RotsJain) June 25, 2021

The utter shameless. The impunity. The remorseless soul. And we knew wrestlers are attached to the soil of our motherland. This is not it. Hope justice prevails.#SushilKumar #sushilkumararrested pic.twitter.com/GWWbZOYd6a — Sourav Bhakat (@srv_speaks) June 25, 2021

Chal bhayia Selfie le le re..

pictures of two-time Olympic medallist #SushilKumar - who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium. Photo session of Sushil Kumar with police personnel. pic.twitter.com/tkSwiwxZUU — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 25, 2021

As per a report in PTI, Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody.

Sushil, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The accused was nabbed on May 23, along with his associate Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively. A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.