Coronavirus: McLaren team members return home after Australia self-isolation

The 16 members of the McLaren Racing team have returned to their home in United Kingdom after spending two weeks in self-isolation in Australia.

On March 12, McLaren had announced that it had pulled out of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit after a team member was tested positive for the coronavirus. Later, the race was cancelled due to the fear of COVID-19.

McLaren revealed that the staff member who was tested positive recovered quickly, but 16 other employees--including racing director Andrea Stella-- chose to put themselves under self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measures.

Notably, seven of those team members were tested for the coronavirus, but all the reports came out to be negative.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, McLaren confirmed the news of their return to home safely.

“We are pleased to confirm that as of yesterday evening, all team personnel who were in self-isolation in Melbourne, as well as management who had stayed with them, have now safely returned home.Thanks once again on behalf of the team for all the support and well wishes,” the team wrote.

Earlier, races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain were all postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the Formula One had earlier also cancelled the Monaco Grand Prix (May 24) for the first time since 1954.