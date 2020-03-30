Coronavirus pandemic: ITTF extends suspension of all events until at least June 30

In the wake of continous spread of coronavirus all over the globe and suspension of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has announced the further suspension of all its events until at least June 30.

The decision was taken during the ITTF Executive Committee meeting, whcih took place on Sunday to discuss further the effects of the novel virus on the international table tennis event schedule.

"Suspension of all currently planned ITTF events and activities that involve international travel until 30 June 2020," the ITTF said in an official statement.

Besides this, the ITTF has also decided to freeze its ranking lists as of March 2020.

"Freezing of ITTF Ranking lists as of March 2020 and further evaluation of all implications related to the postponement of events, travel restrictions and other complications, with scope for further decisions on potentially necessary adjustments," the statement added.

The table tennis world's coverning body further stated that they are working hard to manage the 2020 finances with the Executive Committee agreeing to reduce their expenses and senior staff offering to take a salary reduction as the ITTF looks into other areas to save overall costs.

Meanwhile, the ITTF said that that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games qualification pathways will be worked on after the new dates of the Games will be declared.

The governing body will now hold a follow-up meeting on April 15, 2020 to further evaluate the situation amid coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on March 13, the ITTF announced the suspension of all its event until end of April due to coronavirus.