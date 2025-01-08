Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes European Return: Offers Himself To Premier League Giants And Others

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with football greatness, is once again at the center of transfer speculation. The 39-year-old Al-Nassr forward has reportedly expressed his desire to return to Europe, offering his services to four major clubs, including Premier League giants Chelsea. Despite his stellar performances in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo faces challenges in finding a European suitor willing to take him back. This report comes as Ronaldo approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, with his contract at Al-Nassr set to expire in June 2025. Here's a closer look at the unfolding saga and its implications.

A Stint in Saudi Arabia: Stellar Form Amidst Doubts

After parting ways with Manchester United in late 2022, Ronaldo made headlines by joining Al-Nassr on a lucrative deal reportedly worth $200 million annually. Despite criticism of his move to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has silenced doubters with his exceptional performances.

In the ongoing season, he has tallied 16 goals and three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has played 89 matches, scoring 80 goals and providing 18 assists. However, the Portuguese legend seems keen on reigniting his European journey, fueled by a desire to compete at the highest levels.

European Rejections: A Tough Pill to Swallow

Reports suggest that Ronaldo’s team approached Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich during the ongoing winter transfer window. Unfortunately, all four clubs reportedly declined the opportunity to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The reasons cited include Ronaldo’s age, his substantial salary demands, and the strategic directions of these clubs. While Chelsea’s refusal came as a shock, given their need for an experienced goal-scorer, PSG and Bayern Munich appear to be focusing on younger talents to build for the future.

Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Ambitions

Despite his European aspirations, Ronaldo hasn’t shied away from championing the Saudi Pro League. In a recent statement, he boldly claimed the league to be superior to France’s Ligue 1, citing its competitive nature and grueling conditions. This declaration sparked a war of words, with Ligue 1 representatives defending their league’s quality and global appeal.

Roberto De Zerbi, Olympique Marseille’s manager, countered Ronaldo’s comments, highlighting Ligue 1's strong players, packed stadiums, and vibrant atmospheres. De Zerbi remarked that the league's lack of global promotion might contribute to its underestimation.

Potential Destinations for Ronaldo

As the transfer window unfolds, speculation about Ronaldo’s next move continues to dominate headlines. Here are five possible destinations for the Portuguese icon if he decides to leave Al-Nassr: